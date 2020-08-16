Motorcyclists gather in Madera to honor 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Community members are raising funds for another tribute to two-year-old Thaddeus Sran.
Madera Police say several groups of motorcyclists gathered at the John Wells Youth Center on Saturday for a fundraising ride.
The participants also made personal donations for a plaque that will be located at the playground within Centennial Park, which caters to children with special needs.
Earlier this month, the city council voted to move forward with a proposal that would name the playground after Thaddeus.
The toddler's burned remains were found west of the city late last month, and his parents are now facing murder charges.
