Motorcyclists gather in Madera to honor 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Community members are raising funds for another tribute to two-year-old Thaddeus Sran.Madera Police say several groups of motorcyclists gathered at the John Wells Youth Center on Saturday for a fundraising ride.The participants also made personal donations for a plaque that will be located at the playground within Centennial Park, which caters to children with special needs.Earlier this month, the city council voted to move forward with a proposal that would name the playground after Thaddeus.The toddler's burned remains were found west of the city late last month, and his parents are now facing murder charges.