television

ABC holding 'The Conners' fan contest to name Lanford Lunch Box stew, win a trip to a taping

LANFORD, Ill. -- "The Conners" fans, here's your chance to leave your mark on the show!

ABC is holding a contest for fans to submit a creative name for a new stew on the menu at the new Lanford Lunch Box. According to ABC, judging criteria includes creativity of the stew's name and how well the stew name captures the love, humor and perseverance of "The Conners."

Fans can submit their creative stew names at theconnerscontest.com for a chance to win the grand prize, a trip for two to a taping of "The Conners" in Los Angeles this spring.

The contest is open until Thursday, Jan. 23, at 11:59 p.m. EST. It's open to legal U.S. residents, age 18 and older. No purchase is necessary to participate. Official rules can be found at theconnerscontest.com.

"The Conners" returned with a new episode this week. New episodes air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconteststelevisionthe connersabc
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TELEVISION
See who's performing in the next 'Disney Family Singalong' on ABC
How graduating seniors can get a shoutout on Freeform
'Prop Culture' uncovers the secrets behind Disney movies
'Disney Family Singalong' returns to ABC for Mother's Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News