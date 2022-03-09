theft

Thief caught on camera stealing tip money from Curry Pizza Company

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A brazen thief was caught on camera swiping hard-earned tips at a pizza parlor in Tulare.

The Curry Pizza Company provided Action News with surveillance video that shows a man walking into the store.

On another camera, you can see him at the counter, and when the employee walks away, that's when he appears to grab the staff's tip jar.

Back outside, a car is shown backing up into a parking spot, and the man jumps into the passenger seat.

The Curry Pizza Company says it has filed a police report but posted the video on social media in the hopes that someone will come forward with information on the thief.

