Race and Culture

Black therapists are in high demand after year of racial unrest and pandemic

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Black therapists in high demand after year of racial unrest and pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- COVID-19 and videos of Black Americans getting shot and killed by police have brought on a wave of anxiety, stress, and loss. Within the pandemic, a mental health crisis.

Jamal Jones is a licensed marriage and family therapist who has been treating mental health clients for nine years. Right before the pandemic hit, he launched Central Valley Christian Counsel, an online private practice.

"I just opened my caseload back up last Friday," said Jones. "Actually, I'm in the process of expanding into a group practice."

African Americans make up 13 percent of the U.S. population, but of the 41,000 psychiatrists in the country, only two percent are Black, according to the American Psychiatric Association. Jones has noticed more clients seeking out Black therapists and says his profession needs a lot more people who look like him to combat the long waitlists.

"Therapy is a very sacred relationship," Jones said. "When people are hurting, they want somebody that they can identify with, someone that they feel that they can trust. And there are times where culture plays a factor in that."

He says some of his clients are dealing with economic insecurities during the pandemic, generational trauma, and police killings of unarmed citizens.

"These are events that create stress and can create trauma, and a sense of desperation and helplessness," he said. "Even though we are resilient, we have our breaking point. Many people are reaching their breaking point and realizing that the best thing to do is to ask for help."

Jones listens to the pain of his clients for hours throughout the week.

When asked how he deals with pain from the same events, he says, "I have a broken heart, you know, to see what happened to George Floyd and Mr. Arbury, Breonna Taylor, and the list goes on and on. It can be really disheartening and discouraging to see the unhealthy relationship that the black community and particularly black men are having with law enforcement and vice versa."

He believes empathy is an essential tool to show others their feelings are valid.

"The more that we can practice empathy with one another. I think that helped lead to less anxiety, less risk of people harming themselves."

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800-273-8255, or text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources and here for additional resources.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnotherapymental healthrace and culture
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE AND CULTURE
Data: Many Black people in Fresno in high-risk areas for air illness
FUSD to receive $8.2 million to help principals ensure equity
Need a $500 loan? The Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation could help
George Floyd recommended for pardon by Texas parole board
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News