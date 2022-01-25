Fresno city manager Thomas Esqueda leaving position after 13 months

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's city manager Thomas Esqueda is retiring from his position with the city, sources tell Action News.Esqueda was appointed city manager by Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer last year.Multiple sources tell Action News that his departure comes after an apparent outburst during a closed session city meeting.After the meeting, Esqueda left Fresno City hall and did not return for several days.Esqueda submitted a resignation letter on Jan. 23 announcing his plans to retire.Esqueda's last day will be on February 1. Georgeanne White, the current Assistant City Manager, will take over the position."I am very grateful for his service throughout the city of Fresno and I'm really appreciative of how he guided us through these last 13 months," Dyer said to Action News.