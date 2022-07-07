thor

Thor's ex-girlfriend wields the hammer in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Oscar-winner Natalie Portman said she's thrilled for the epic comeback. "I turned 40 while we filmed this," she said.
By Alicia Vitarelli
EMBED <>More Videos

Thor's ex-girlfriend wields the hammer in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

PHILADELPHIA -- Thor is back for his fourth big-screen solo adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the latest film, there's a new mega-villain and Thor has some company fighting crime: an old flame.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" brings back Natalie Portman as Thor's ex-girlfriend, Jane Foster. This time, she gets to wield the hammer.

"I mean, imagine seeing your ex-girlfriend," said Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor. "All of that comes flooding into Thor's being and experience in that moment, and I think he's intimidated."

That's probably the case, given the fact that his hammer now answers to Jane, transforming her into Mighty Thor.

Oscar-winner Natalie Portman said she's thrilled for the epic comeback.

"It's pretty incredible to be where I am in my life, you know, I turned 40 while we filmed this," Portman said. "So to be entering my 40s in a superhero costume, in like the best shape of my life, wearing a cape, was pretty extraordinary."

Fellow Oscar winner Christian Bale enters the MCU as mega-villain, Gorr the God Butcher.

"It's easy playing a villain because everyone's fascinated with the villain," Bale said.

What wasn't easy? Making Bale unrecognizable with prosthetics and makeup.

"We started at four hours each morning putting it on, and then it took about an hour and a half in the evening getting it all off to create the character," Bale said.

To face him, Thor is sort of called out of retirement.

"Although he wants quieter moments and wishes for peace and serenity, the universe calls upon him," Thor said. "And when the call is made, he answers and off he goes."

The cast says the film has something for every Marvel fan.

"It gives you sort of all the action and the fun that you want and expect from a superhero movie, but it's also quite funny," said Tessa Thompson, who is back as fan-favorite King Valkyrie.

"It's also emotional and has some depth and some resonance," said director Taika Waititi, who also voices "Korg."

All three of Hemsworth's children appear in the film.

Christian Bale and Natalie Portman's kids are also in the cast, along with a ton of celebrity cameos.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" is in theaters beginning Friday.

Disney is the parent company of this station
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiathorentertainmentmoviemarvelmarvel studios
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THOR
'Thor: Love and Thunder' offers action, comedy, romance in MCU
Marvel Studios previews upcoming films in new video
Disney+ announces premiere dates for Star Wars, 'Loki' series
Before 'Avengers: Endgame', look back at Marvel's box office hits
TOP STORIES
Fire damages central Fresno liquor store, officials suspect arson
Man accused in string of highway shootings arrested by CHP Officers
Robbery in Richgrove being investigated by Tulare Co. Sheriff's Office
Fresno Unified teacher arrested again for alleged child sex crimes
Part of Yosemite National Park shut down due to fire
Tulare police officer allegedly found drunk and asleep in patrol car
Former Japanese prime minister assassinated during speech
Show More
Hundreds speak against Measure C ahead of Fresno County council vote
Woman arrested in connection to murder outside Fresno shopping center
Crews battle two fires in Fresno County
One person killed in fiery Fresno County crash
Some local small businesses shutting down due to inflation struggles
More TOP STORIES News