THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING

Thousand Oaks shooting: Autopsy determines gunman died from self-inflicted gunshot

Ian David Long, 28, is seen in an undated photo.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. --
An autopsy determined Saturday that the shooter who opened fire and killed 12 people at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Ian David Long, a 28-year-old Marine combat veteran, shot and killed 11 people and a Ventura County sheriff's sergeant just before midnight Wednesday, authorities said.

MORE: What we know about the Thousand Oaks mass shooting suspect

Within minutes of entering the country-themed bar, which was hosting a weekly college night, Long is said to have used a smoke device and then shot patrons with a legally purchased .45-caliber handgun that had an illegal extended magazine.

As soon as first responders arrived, Long shot at them and fatally wounded Sgt. Ron Helus.

Investigators say that based on time stamps, Long posted to Instagram during the attack. The post involved his mental state and whether people would believe he was sane.

MORE: What Thousand Oaks shooting suspect posted to social media during massacre

Authorities believed Long had shot himself when they discovered his body inside the venue.

Long had a previous interaction with authorities in April 2017, investigators said. Deputies responded to his Newbury Park home over a call of a family disturbance. Mental health specialists talked to him that day and ended up clearing him.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined yet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
thousand oaks mass shootingmass shootingbarnightclubThousand OaksVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
Thousand Oaks gunman posted to social media during attack
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
More thousand oaks mass shooting
Top Stories
Destructive deadly wildfire hitting close to home for some Central Valley natives
Woolsey Fire burns more than 83,200 acres as it burns in LA-Ventura County area
Man shot and killed in East Central Fresno, police looking for shooter
14 additional bodies recovered, bringing death toll to 23 in massive wildfire
Fresno Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
CPS to pay $127,000 for wrongful removal of kids
Dog saved by kidney transplant donated by her own puppy
Woolsey Fire whips up 'terrifying' firenado
Show More
California Firefighters blast President Trump over wildfire tweets
Firefighter loses jobs after suggesting hunting of migrants
7-Eleven clerk charged with hate crimes after chasing customers with knife
'Code word' lesson stops would-be kidnapper in Arizona
Madera's Poythress concedes state senate seat to Caballero
More News