DRUGS

Three large-scale honey oil labs discovered in East Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Authorities discovered three large-scale honey oil labs in East Central Fresno Tuesday.

Teams with Fresno & Clovis Police have had a stretch of maple and pine blocked off for several hours after they discovered what they call "sophisticated labs" and dangerous chemicals.

Investigators say they found seven 50 gallon barrels of explosive chemicals -- what officials say is enough to take out an entire city block.

They add their joint investigation has been going on for one month-- and add the honey oil labs were a multi-million dollar operation.

It's unclear what the commercial building was, but the sings in front say it used to be a place of ministry.

One person has been arrested.
