Three suspects escape after robbing AM-PM

Police need your help to find three suspects accused of robbing an AM-PM minimart in West Central Fresno.The robbery happened early Monday morning just before 1:30 a.m. at the store on Clinton near Marks.Police said two of the suspects walked into the store as the third posed as a lookout outside the store.The two inside attempted to steal a couple of 18-packs of beer without paying.One of the suspects was able to make it outside, but the other was stopped by a store employee and a security guard.The other two suspects jumped in to help the third escape and punched and kicked the employee and guard.The suspects then took off with the stolen beer.If you have seen these three individuals, you are asked to call Fresno Police.