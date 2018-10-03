ROBBERY

Three suspects escape after robbing AM-PM

EMBED </>More Videos

Police need your help to find three suspects accused of robbing an AM-PM minimart in West Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police need your help to find three suspects accused of robbing an AM-PM minimart in West Central Fresno.

The robbery happened early Monday morning just before 1:30 a.m. at the store on Clinton near Marks.

Police said two of the suspects walked into the store as the third posed as a lookout outside the store.

The two inside attempted to steal a couple of 18-packs of beer without paying.

One of the suspects was able to make it outside, but the other was stopped by a store employee and a security guard.

The other two suspects jumped in to help the third escape and punched and kicked the employee and guard.

The suspects then took off with the stolen beer.

If you have seen these three individuals, you are asked to call Fresno Police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyFresno - West Central
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROBBERY
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
CA Attorney General arrests and charges 17 adults, including in Fresno, for statewide Apple robbery scheme
CA Attorney General's Office investigates grab-and-run robberies at Apple stores
Fresno PD searching for serial robber who poses as customer
More robbery
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News