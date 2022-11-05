Three vehicle traffic collision leaves one dead, CHP says

One man is dead following a suspected DUI crash in Fresno County. CHPsays a silver Hyundai swerved into the northbound lane on Elm Avenue and collided with two other cars.

One man is dead following a suspected DUI crash in Fresno County. CHPsays a silver Hyundai swerved into the northbound lane on Elm Avenue and collided with two other cars.

One man is dead following a suspected DUI crash in Fresno County. CHPsays a silver Hyundai swerved into the northbound lane on Elm Avenue and collided with two other cars.

One man is dead following a suspected DUI crash in Fresno County. CHPsays a silver Hyundai swerved into the northbound lane on Elm Avenue and collided with two other cars.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One man is dead following a suspected DUI crash in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol says a silver Hyundai swerved into the northbound lane on Elm Avenue and collided with two other cars.

One of the drivers who was hit by the Hyundai was taken to the hospital but later died.

All three cars involved had solo male drivers.

The driver of the silver Hyundai has been arrested for DUI and will be booked into jail after he receives medical treatment.

It is unknown why the driver swerved into the other lane.

Elm Avenue was closed as CHP conducted its investigation but has since reopened.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.