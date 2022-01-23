viral video

Fresno's famous 'dancing teacher' appears on Ellen Show

Austin Lemay, who went viral on TikTok a month ago for his dance moves, was gifted $10,000 on The Ellen Show.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Unified teacher who is now a TikTok sensation for his dancing is back with his 'throwback moves'.

Tenaya Middle School's Campus Culture Director Austin Lemay is getting national attention more than a month after going viral.

He's not only getting millions of views and even some attention from celebrities like Snoop Dogg, but now he's on the Ellen Show.

Lemay says his position on campus allows him to do exactly what he loves - connecting with students.

The Ellen Show guest host Adam Devine surprised the teacher.

In order to help him continue his inspiring work with his students, he received $10,000.

