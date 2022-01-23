Fresno's famous 'dancing teacher' appears on Ellen Show

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11438306" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> YOU GOTTA WATCH HIS MOVES! When it comes to TikTok dances, you don't often see the teachers outshine the kids - but one California educator did just that.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Unified teacher who is now a TikTok sensation for his dancing is back with his 'throwback moves'.Tenaya Middle School's Campus Culture Director Austin Lemay is getting national attention more than a month after going viral.He's not only getting millions of views and even some attention from celebrities like Snoop Dogg, but now he's on the Ellen Show.Lemay says his position on campus allows him to do exactly what he loves - connecting with students.The Ellen Show guest host Adam Devine surprised the teacher.In order to help him continue his inspiring work with his students, he received $10,000.