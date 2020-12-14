viral video

College students team up for touching thank you to professor in viral Zoom surprise

By Andrew Morris
SAN FRANCISCO -- Virtual classes have been hard for both students and teachers this year, some who haven't even been able to meet each other in person yet. To try and show their true gratitude, some college classes have created the perfect way to say thanks to their educators.

RELATED: Bay Area parents rally urging leaders to reopen schools: 'Remote learning, a cruel joke'

During their final classes of the semester, students have been starting class with their cameras all turned off.

When they turn their camera on, they each hold up signs with personalized messages of appreciation as a surprise to their professors for all the work they've done this year.

BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA: Back to school

It threw one professor for a loop when his students at Chapman University in Ahaheim tried it.

"Is it my fault you have the camera off?" said Doctor James Brown, professor of the college's First Year Foundations course. Later he realized what the students were doing.

RELATED: Some experts, parents say benefits of in-person learning outweigh COVID-19 risk

"Oh you guys. You're going to make me cry," replied Dr. Brown.

RELATED: 'Parents are desperate.' Zoom Santas are cashing in
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyanaheimcaliforniawhat's trendingeducationviral videoschooltrendingcollegeonline learningtrending nowviral
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VIRAL VIDEO
Court rescheduled for white woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher
Woman who confronted Black teen over phone in NYC has been arraigned
Woman who confronted Black teen over phone in custody
NYPD joining California search for woman who accused teen of taking phone
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for women who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News