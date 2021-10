Fresno area authorities say two people have been killed after a car crashed into a canal.The crash happened at Lincoln Ave & Placer Ave just north of San Joaquin at 4:49 pm.When officers arrived, they found the white SUV overturned and fully submerged in the water.They managed to pull out a man and a woman from inside the SUV, but they were declared dead.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office confirmed it is assisting the California Highway Patrol at the scene.