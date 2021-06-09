Stray bullet hits Kingsburg girl playing in park, punctures her lung

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- A stray bullet hit a 15-year-old girl playing in a park in Kingsburg and punctured her lung on Tuesday evening.The bullet is still lodged in the girl's chest as she recovers in the hospital.Kingsburg police say just before 7 pm, someone fired multiple shots into the air, and one of the falling bullets struck the teen while she was playing soccer at Athwal Park.She called her father for help, and he called 911. She was rushed to the Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to survive.An investigation into the shooting is underway.If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Kingsburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers.As Independence Day approaches, officers are warning the public that randomly shooting firearms into the air is dangerous and illegal.