Tips on how to properly install and use a car seat and where to get free help

Buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself and your passengers in a crash. It is important to make sure all children riding in your car are properly buckled before every trip.The National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration says 35-percent of Children under 13 killed in crashes in 2015 were not properly buckled in. They also say 59-percent of car seats are not used correctly.Knowing which car seat for which age and weight can be hard but we have a few tips and helpful link that will guide you through the process.Certified technicians offer these pieces of advice:On that last point, officers offer this advice: pull the seat belt all the way out, make sure it locks and clicks, and that there is no slack."You don't want it to move more than an inch where the belt connects to the car," said CHP Officer Derek Jackson.The CHP recommends all parents stop by an office to let technicians take a look at your car seat and give it a safety tune-up. You can also go to most AAA offices or you canThe service is free and could prevent another family from going through the same pain.The CHP has also created a series of videos on how to properly install a car seat.Need help finding a car seat? The NHTSA also provides a useful find and compare tool for those who are unsure which car seat they need. Using these tips can make the difference if the unthinkable should happen.