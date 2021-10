TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- After an impressive run at this summer's Olympic Games, Tulare native Richard Torres Junior is coming home as a silver medalist in boxing.The 22-year-old lost to Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov in Sunday morning's gold medal match.Torres Junior competed in the Super-Heavyweight division at the Tokyo games and is expected to compete in future Olympic competitions for Team USA.We here at ABC30 want to congratulate Richard on a job well done and for representing the Valley on the world stage!