Stealthy foxes steal from Pennsylvania porches

A pack of foxes has been caught on camera stealing people's shoes and newspapers off of their porches!

MEDIA, Pa. -- Last spring, Tom and Amy Acquarola started noticing personal items like shoes and newspapers popping up in their backyard.

At the same time, their neighbor, Adrienne Meil heard her Ring surveillance camera activate at the same time each night.

She checked the video and found a pack of foxes had been traveling through her backyard, often carrying fip flops and newspapers in their mouths.

The neighbors quickly realized the thieving foxes were responsible for the stolen bounty popping up around the neighborhood!

They started a Facebook group to reunite neighbors with their missing property.

They say the whole experience has been hilarious and they actually love having the foxes around!