Former California Senator Tom Berryhill passes away at 67

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former California Senator Tom Berryhill passed away on Saturday at the age of 67.Berryhill was a farmer and small business owner who represented the 25th Assembly District from 2006-2010 and the 8th Senate District from 2010-2018.Andreas Borgeas currently holds the seat in the 8th Senate District and shared a statement about his passing."Tom was my mentor and imparted the importance of respect, civility and collegiality in California politics," he said. "My wife Anna and I would like to express our deepest condolences to the Berryhill family as they endure this difficult time."The cause of Berryhill's death has not been made public at this time.