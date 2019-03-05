Top executive at Valley ag giant faces long list of criminal charges

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bruce Lion walked away from the courthouse Monday with an expensive freedom.Prosecutors filed 41 charges against Lion in six separate cases dating back to September 2018.Uncovered court documents show a cousin told investigators Lion punched him in the face at the family business -- the raisin giant, Lion Raisins.His wife later filed for a legal separation and accused Lion of domestic violence.A judge's November restraining order barred him from owning guns.But an arrest warrant shows state agents seized a shotgun from Lion in January.He's charged with a felony for possessing the weapon, and he has alleged death threats against an employee at the Sierra Racquet Club.He's accused of repeatedly violating restraining orders, and even the prosecutor in his case came to court with extra armed security."If you're a victim in this case, you're clearly concerned. It appears there have been some volatile actions in this case, even in the courtroom," said legal analyst Tony Capozzi.Lion has posted several rambling videos to Facebook and the cousin he's accused of attacking called him mentally unstable.Fresno police seized a shotgun from him in October and put him on an involuntary psychiatric hold.And in December, Fresno County Sheriff's deputies arrested him for violating a restraining order and leading them on a chase when they tried to arrest him.Capozzi says Lion's best bet is to let his attorney lead him to some kind of mental help."I think it comes down to the person himself. He has to realize that there is a problem. Without that realization, this will never be resolved," he said.A judge ordered GPS monitoring on him, and he's due back in court in two weeks.Court records show Lion Raisins paid a total of $250,000 in cash to keep Bruce Lion out of jail, but they won't allow him on the premises.A company representative told Action News, "no comment," when we called to check on his employment status.He's still listed second among Lion Raisins administrators on the company website.