City of Fresno tentatively wins right to enter Tower Theatre for appraisal, inspection

A judge issued the tentative ruling on Tuesday.
The city may take the property by eminent domain, and an appraisal will help set the value.
UPDATE: @CityofFresno has tentatively won the right to enter Tower Theatre within 30 days for purposes of conducting an appraisal/inspection. pic.twitter.com/tDiooTJ9Je— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) October 12, 2021
Fresno is also concerned about preservation, and an architectural historian will also take a look inside.
The theater's owner has been trying to sell it to Adventure Church and rejects the city's attempts to go in.
They now have 30 days to arrange a visit unless they extend the legal fight.