City of Fresno considering whether to take Tower Theatre by eminent domain

The city of Fresno is officially considering whether to take the Tower Theatre by eminent domain.

I think @ReelPrideFresno and @FresnoFilmworks might’ve buried the lede here.

"Due to the lack of any condemnation of hate groups and their caustic approach to Tower District community members (including LGBTQ) our organizations will not in good conscience give monetary support…"

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno is officially considering whether to take the Tower Theatre by eminent domain.In newly filed court documents, the city manager and attorneys for the city acknowledge they're looking into new regulations or the potential acquisition of the Tower Theatre for purposes including historic preservation.Last month, the city filed a legal action to access the theater for an appraisal.An attorney for the theater's owners told Action News it was unnecessary because they've been willing to cooperate all along.The city's new legal filing says attorneys have made eight requests for access and have not gotten permission.They'll have a hearing next month.With the future of the theater still unknown, long-time film festival and cinema organizers are looking to take their events elsewhere.Fresno Reel Pride and Fresno Filmworks organizers say they oppose any rezoning or re-purposing of the Tower District and Tower Theatre location.A spokesperson for the organizations released a statement over the weekend saying, "We will not continue to support the Tower Theatre under its current management structure. We will look elsewhere for venues to support our respective film festivals as long as the situation remains unresolved."