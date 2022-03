Trader Joe's is recalling one of its salads in five states, including California, because there could be hard plastic in the dressing.The potentially affected 'Crunchy Slaw with Chicken, Crispy Noodles & Peanut Dressing' was shipped to stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah.The "use by" dates range from March 9-12, according to Trader Joe's website. If you have it, the grocer recommends you toss it or return the product to the store for a refund.Trader Joe's so no injuries have been reported so far and the salad is off store shelves.