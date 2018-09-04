TRAFFIC

Glass covers all lanes of southbound Highway 99 between Kingsburg and Traver

Glass covered all the lanes of southbound highway 99 between Kingsburg and Traver on Tuesday afternoon.

By Jim Jakobs
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
According to the California Highway Patrol electronic dispatch log, a big rig carrying glass dropped their entire load all over the roadway around 4:15 pm.

All lanes of the highway are closed, but traffic is slowly getting by on the right-hand shoulder.

A fire truck has been requested to help wash the glass off the lanes.

The CHP log indicates the spill is about 100 yards long.
