FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Glass covered all the lanes of southbound highway 99 between Kingsburg and Traver on Tuesday afternoon.
Someone lost their Window Load on the 99 south! Right outside of Traver! #Abc30Insider #Abc30 @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/F3YpZggltk— Hector G (@HectorHoe) September 4, 2018
According to the California Highway Patrol electronic dispatch log, a big rig carrying glass dropped their entire load all over the roadway around 4:15 pm.
All lanes of the highway are closed, but traffic is slowly getting by on the right-hand shoulder.
A fire truck has been requested to help wash the glass off the lanes.
The CHP log indicates the spill is about 100 yards long.