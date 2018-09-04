Glass covered all the lanes of southbound highway 99 between Kingsburg and Traver on Tuesday afternoon.According to the California Highway Patrol electronic dispatch log, a big rig carrying glass dropped their entire load all over the roadway around 4:15 pm.All lanes of the highway are closed, but traffic is slowly getting by on the right-hand shoulder.A fire truck has been requested to help wash the glass off the lanes.The CHP log indicates the spill is about 100 yards long.