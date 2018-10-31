HOUSTON FLOOD

Lone worker caught on camera using shovel to unclog drain on flooded highway

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Deborah Wrigley captured a "highway hero" who worked alone to unclog a drain that caused Highway 288 to flood.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Not all heroes wear capes, and one in particular was equipped with a hard hat and a shovel.

Severe weather aimed to disrupt Halloween night plans throughout the greater Houston area, and a major symptom of that was street flooding that plagued major roadways and freeways in the city.

Highway 288 was a big problem spot on the Wednesday evening commute. The northbound lanes heading toward downtown Houston were covered in standing water as the rainfall persisted.

It took one person, though, to quickly locate the problem, clear the appropriate drain of debris and, like any superhero, walk away, never to be seen again.

ABC13 reporter Deborah Wrigley captured the man who was already working to get the drain cleared in knee-deep water. The man, who was also wearing a bright neon vest, fished around for the problem for a while before coming up and tossing away landscaping clippings and pieces of a shredded tire.

As a result, the unclogging caused a vortex of water to come down just like a bathtub at home.

When ABC13's newscast returned to Wrigley at the same scene minutes later, traffic was flowing again on the northbound lanes, without the standing water in sight.

According to our reporter, a white truck that had no decals on the side came by to pick up the worker. We do not know whether he was a public works employee or just someone who took it upon himself to solve a problem. During the whole emergency ordeal, Wrigley tried to get a word with the hero, who declined to talk because, of course, work was being done.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffichouston floodfloodingweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON FLOOD
Man plays piano in flooded living room
7 things to know about ABC's Day of Giving
Why were city vehicles left underground during Harvey?
Newborn photo shoot celebrates Harvey rescue
More houston flood
TRAFFIC
1 man dead after cotton module collision on Highway 33
Hawk perched on car fowls up traffic on Manhattan street
Wrong-way driver killed after slamming into big rig
Crews to work on damaged Highway 99 overpass through Nov. 10
More Traffic
Top Stories
San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey dies
Memorial planned for fallen Fresno County Deputy Sheriff Rod Lucas
Local agencies want drivers to be prepared for dense fog this winter
Health Watch: New lungs for Jenna
Financial crisis affects Hanford Faraday Future employees, but extent unknown
Two shot at Northeast Fresno AM/PM when store owners gun discharges
Downtown Fresno church vandalized, mutilated animal carcasses left at doorstep
Consumer Watch: New way to fight robocalls
Show More
1 man dead after cotton module collision on Highway 33
Sentencing of man who committed lewd acts with minor postponed amid pending doctor's review
Two shot, injured at Northeast Fresno AM/PM
Black Labrador mix found tied up and left to die in Tulare County
Migrant caravan: Trump says up to 15K troops may be sent to border
More News