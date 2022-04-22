Deputies investigating train robbery in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway in the North Valley after a train was reportedly robbed in Merced.It happened near the tracks at McKee Road and Santa Fe Avenue around 7 Thursday evening.An Amazon C-Train was busted open with packages emptied and thrown around the tracks.The Merced County Sheriff's Office says it is assisting the BNSF Railroad Police with their investigation.Officials haven't shared how many packages may have been stolen in this robbery.