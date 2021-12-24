Drivers hit the road for the holiday weekend. Here's the best time to travel on Christmas Eve

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Widespread rain and heavy snow from a storm moving through Central California could cause delays for those hitting the roads this holiday weekend.It's one of the busiest travel periods of the year. AAA predicts more than 109 million people will travel by car through January 2, a 34% increase from last year.Drivers should expect lots of cars on the road and some traffic delays.If you plan on hitting the roads on Christmas Eve, officials say it's best to leave before the afternoon rush.According to AAA, the heaviest traffic will occur from 12 pm to 6 pm on December 24. The company suggests getting on the road before 1 pm.But if you really want to avoid a cluster of cars, AAA says traffic is minimal on Christmas Day and New Years Day.The California Highway Patrol will be out in full force this weekend. Their maximum enforcement period kicked off Thursday night.The rain has already left roadways slick and caused some areas to flood on Thursday.CHP Officer Mike Salas says wherever the holiday takes you, plan ahead, buckle up, limit distractions, and do not drive impaired for your safety and those around you.