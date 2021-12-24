holiday travel

Drivers hit the road for the holiday weekend. Here's the best time to travel on Christmas Eve

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Drivers hit the road for the holiday weekend. Here's the best time to travel on Christmas Eve

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Widespread rain and heavy snow from a storm moving through Central California could cause delays for those hitting the roads this holiday weekend.

It's one of the busiest travel periods of the year. AAA predicts more than 109 million people will travel by car through January 2, a 34% increase from last year.

Drivers should expect lots of cars on the road and some traffic delays.

If you plan on hitting the roads on Christmas Eve, officials say it's best to leave before the afternoon rush.

According to AAA, the heaviest traffic will occur from 12 pm to 6 pm on December 24. The company suggests getting on the road before 1 pm.

But if you really want to avoid a cluster of cars, AAA says traffic is minimal on Christmas Day and New Years Day.

The California Highway Patrol will be out in full force this weekend. Their maximum enforcement period kicked off Thursday night.

The rain has already left roadways slick and caused some areas to flood on Thursday.

CHP Officer Mike Salas says wherever the holiday takes you, plan ahead, buckle up, limit distractions, and do not drive impaired for your safety and those around you.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelfresnocaliforniaaaacalifornia highway patrolchristmasroad safetychristmas eveholiday traveltraffic
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY TRAVEL
Airline woes continue with 2,400 U.S. flights canceled amid outbreak
Airline cancellations could get worse this weekend
1,000 domestic flights, including 17% of JetBlue's schedule, canceled
Nearly 950 more US flights canceled Tuesday amid COVID surge
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News