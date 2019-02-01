FRESNO-YOSEMITE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

$115 million expansion project announced for Fresno airport

Big changes are coming to Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

On Thursday, officials announced a $115 million expansion project.

Officials tell me the airport is bursting at the seams and this expansion project can't come soon enough.

Every year the airport seems to break new records for the amount of travelers that come through the terminals.

"We're continuing to experience significant growth and we are foretasted to this growth trend and are looking to the future so this is why we're looking forward to expand these facilities," said spokesperson Vikki Calderon.

Beginning in early 2021, the airport will break ground on its biggest expansion project ever - one that will include an upper-level concourse as well as a new international arrivals facility and a three story parking garage.

Completion is expected by the fall of 2022.

"The project will be covered by airport revenue sources," Calderon said.

Airport officials say FYI has experienced 45 percent growth in passenger traffic since 2010 and each year continues to outpace previous numbers.

"It's an exciting great time and we've got the finances to expand the terminal the parking facilities and its just going to be more and more convenient," said Fresno councilmember Paul Caprioglio.

Caprioglio worked closely with airport officials to get the project off the ground.

The expansion program is expected to generate $182 million in economic activity.

"We're getting larger aircraft, more frequent flights, economic stimulus for the area, millions of dollars generated by the airport and the airport is self-sustaining.

The money they generate stays in the airport to allow for this continuous growth.

The project will also expand security checkpoints and add concession space to the airport.
