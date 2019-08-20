sequoia national forest

If you plan to visit the Sequoia National Forest, avoid this plant

The Forest Service is warning visitors to the Sequoia National Forest of a dangerous shrub. (Sequoia National Forest Services)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Forest Service is warning visitors to the Sequoia National Forest of a dangerous shrub.

"Poodle-dog bush" can cause severe irritation similar to poison oak or poison ivy. The plant has "sticky hairs" that are easily passed onto hikers who touch or brush up against it. Symptoms including swelling, rash and itching can appear two days after contact with the bush.

The Forest Service recommends wearing long sleeves and pants if you plan to visit Sequoia National Forest, especially in areas affected by wildfires like Hume Lake.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelsequoia national parksequoia national forest
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEQUOIA NATIONAL FOREST
UPDATE: Man rescued after getting lost in Sequoia National Monument
Access to Tule River closes a week after teen goes missing
'Sequoia Shuttle' takes visitors to favorite park attractions
Crystal Cave now provides tours for visitors who are deaf or hard of hearing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Civil rights activist among several arrested during protest in Fresno
Memorial to be held for CHP officer killed on duty in Riverside
Video: Garden Grove students give Nazi salute, sing Nazi song
Lemoore set to move forward with two cannabis dispensaries
Wildfire acreage way down in California this year, so far
Baby found in back seat of vehicle after high-speed chase, woman arrested
El Paso man who lost wife in mass shooting gets new car
Show More
Chicago witness targeted by El Chapo cartel hustled to secure location
Epstein's former cellmate alleges threats from prison guards
Police: Fake cop busted pulling over real detectives
'They're going to pay': Family heartbroken after 9-year-old's death
2 dead, several others injured in Madera County crash
More TOP STORIES News