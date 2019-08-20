If you plan to visit the Sequoia National Forest, avoid this plant

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Forest Service is warning visitors to the Sequoia National Forest of a dangerous shrub."Poodle-dog bush" can cause severe irritation similar to poison oak or poison ivy. The plant has "sticky hairs" that are easily passed onto hikers who touch or brush up against it. Symptoms including swelling, rash and itching can appear two days after contact with the bush.The Forest Service recommends wearing long sleeves and pants if you plan to visit Sequoia National Forest, especially in areas affected by wildfires like Hume Lake.