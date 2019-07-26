fresno fax bus

Fresno FAX Bus Stop Improvements

By Claudia Solis
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bus riders and commuters are going to see some big changes on the streets of Fresno. Fresno Area Express, also known as FAX, received $2.2 million dollars in federal, state and local grant- funding to upgrade 18 stops throughout the FAX bus route system.

The funding will be used to build so-called "Buffer Median Islands" between major roads and frontage roads. Those islands will provide an accessible location for passengers to wait for the bus and pathways for passengers to get to-and-from the sidewalk to bus stops located on median islands.

City of Fresno's Director of Transportation, Gregory Barfield said, "In those buffers we currently have bus stops which is a pole in the dirt. We will build a complete bus stop that is ADA compatible."

The 18 bus stops that will be upgraded are located throughout the City of Fresno. Construction will take place over the Summer and Fall.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelfresnofresno fax busfresnoroad safetyroad repair
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO FAX BUS
FAX bus, 4 cars involved in accident in northeast Fresno
FAX changes bring bus route to Inspiration Park, more service to River Park
Thief steals backpack from disabled man on FAX bus
Thief steals backpack from disabled man on FAX bus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News