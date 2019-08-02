Hidden Adventures: Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KFSN) -- California's Central Coast has long been known as a vacation destination for the Central Valley - but now it's getting some serious recognition as a wine region.If wine gets better with age, it seems fair that a wine region could do the same.Just ask Myrna and David Canas.Paso Robles, long-known to the Central Valley, has become a wine and vacation destination for people everywhere.People in south Carolina know Paso Roble's name.Jim Gordon is visiting Tobin James Winery from South Carolina - and like many are now choosing to do, skipped Napa and other wine regions and headed to the Central Coast."Napa is so crowded, some of the wineries are $50 to taste and you can't afford the wines," says Gordon.But it wasn't always that way."We used to go out and say - 'Hey, this wine is from Paso', and people would say, 'Oh, is that in Texas? Is that in Baja California?' They don't do that anymore," says Gary Eberle.Eberle has been here since the beginning and started Eberle Wine in 1982 --- when he got to Paso, there were a total of three wineries. Now there are over 200."We think that what makes Paso great is its diversity, and we can grow so many varieties well."People on the outside are taking notice.Joel Peterson with the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance says the recognition of the region's wine craft has taken off in the last two to three years."And now it's really starting to be seen on a national level...there's really a lot of those publications saying, 'Wow! Paso is making some really good wines'," Peterson says.The region is home to more than 60 varieties of grapes and holds more than 44 thousand acres of planted vineyards - but it's the small-town feel that sets Paso apart.That feel is evident at smaller wineries like Victor Hugo --- it's run by Victor Hugo Roberts, his wife and that's it."That's the benefit of keeping it small and doing it by appointment, it guarantees one of the owners will be here to wine taste," Roberts says.Keeping that small-town feel will be a balancing act for the booming region - there are about 1,400 hotel rooms in the city, but that's expected to double in the next five to ten years. Restaurants are popping up left and right too --- including Brian Terrizzi's pasta shop."When you drive around town you quickly realize none of this was here 15 years ago," says Terrizzi.It's located in an area called Tin City --- an upscale industrial park filled with wineries that weren't here last decade - yet another indicator of the boom Paso is experiencing.Of course --- it all comes back to the wine and the small-town experience that make Paso unique.And no matter where you're coming from- it seems to be getting better with age.