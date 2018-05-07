FRESNO

Morning express rolls out of Fresno helping Valley passengers get to Sacramento

Starting Monday, Valley commuters heading north have a new option for early morning travel.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Starting Monday, Valley commuters heading north have a new option for early morning travel. More than 100 passengers from Fresno have headed up to Sacramento thanks to a new service from Amtrak.

The inaugural Morning Express train left from Fresno around 4:30 a.m. and it is scheduled to arrive in Sacramento at 7:40 Monday morning.

Return trips to Fresno will leave at 12:40 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The trip will include several stops including in Madera, Merced, and Turlock.

San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority David Lipari said, "A lot of people here in the San Joaquin Valley need to get to Sacramento on a regular basis, or live in San Joaquin Valley and work in Sacramento. So this train is going to be another option for them. Rather than driving their car on the 99, or as you get further north, on the I-5."

Valley commuters hopping on the Morning Express service can plan half-day or full-day round trips to our state capitol.
