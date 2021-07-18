Community & Events

Traver's first community library opens

TRAVER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of Traver Middle School students are starting a new chapter in their community.

Traver's first community library opened its doors to the public on Saturday.

"Walking in here I can say that I helped put this together," said student Alize Gutierrez.
Gutierrez says she still can't believe its been 2 years since they started working towards a library of their own.

"It took a lot of effort, hard work, blood sweat and tears," added Gutierrez.

A group of middle school students and community volunteers have been working hard to make it happen

"We started doing things slowly but surely in the summer," explained Teacher Elizabeth Rodriguez. "We started doing things here and there, but it was just big question marks the whole time."

They hoped to open the library in June of 2020, but due to the pandemic had to put those plans on the shelf.

"The world closed and everything came to a stop," added Rodriguez.
Once they got the green light they were up and running again.

"We were able to come in, put books on the shelves, we started to decorate, we started to make it all happen," said Rodriguez.

Now they want the whole community to take advantage of this opportunity.

"They're able to come, check out books, get on the internet and do the things they need to do," said Executive Director of Kingsburg Community Assistance Program Aida Rushing. "Things they may not be able to do if they have don't have that access at home."

The library is located at 3957 Kitchner Dr. 93672.

Their summer hours are Tuesday through Thursday 12 pm to 3 pm.

Their fall hours are Tuesday through Thursday 2 to 5 pm.

