16-year-old girl arrested after stabbing 2 family members in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 16-year-old girl has been arrested after stabbing two of her family members.

Tulare County deputies were called to the area of Avenue 300 and Road 192 in Exeter just before 12:15 p.m. Saturday for a family disturbance that escalated into a stabbing.

When deputies arrived, they learned the 16-year-old had stabbed two family members.

One victim was treated by first responders on scene and a second was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The 16-year-old girl was taken into custody and detectives have been called to take over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.

