Three women dead after early morning crash near Exeter

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities in Tulare County are trying to figure out what caused a crash Monday that left three 21-year old women dead.The California Highway Patrol says that it received a 9-1-1 call about a crash on Avenue 256 near Highway 65 at 1:20 am.So far, CHP investigators have determined that the driver was heading westbound on Avenue 256 and blew through the stop sign at Highway 65.Once across the intersection, for an unknown reason, the driver abruptly turned to the right. The vehicle spun off the roadway and crashed into an olive orchard.During the collisions with the trees, all three people in the vehicle were fatally injured, the driver was fully ejected, and the right front passenger was partially ejected.The CHP does believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the cause of this collision.Authorities were on scene investigating for several hours before finally reopening the road just after 5 am Monday.The names of those killed in the crash have not yet been released.