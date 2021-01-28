Tulare County deputy dies due to COVID-19 complications

A Tulare County deputy has died due to complications from COVID-19.

Deputy Frank Holguin, who was a 20-year veteran with the sheriff's department, died on Wednesday.

The 56-year-old is survived by his wife, two children, and granddaughter.

Sheriff Boudreaux said Holguin joined the department in 2000 and has since worked at the Bob Wiley Detention Facility, the Adult Pre-Trial Facility, the Men's Correctional Facility, in Orosi, Tulare and Pixley, in the Courts, and Family Support Security.
