crash

3 teens crash car into ag container, spilling fluid into Tulare Co. orchard

The CHP believe speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.
EMBED <>More Videos

3 teens crash car into ag container, spilling fluid into Tulare Co. orchard

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three teenagers were hospitalized after crashing into a Tulare County orchard.

The crash happened Tuesday around 11 pm on Avenue 300 north of Exeter.

California Highway Patrol officers said the teens' car veered off the road, hitting an ag chemical container and spilling 1,600 gallons of fluid into the grove.

The three were taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center in Visalia with minor to moderate injuries.

The CHP believe speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

It's believed the liquid that spilled was a petroleum-based product used for weed control. Officials will have to decontaminate the area.

"They don't know for sure. That's what we're assuming right now from the kind of smell it has. The fire department is going to handle that portion, and the highway patrol is going to investigate the collision," said CHP Sgt. Manuel Peregrina.

Several rows of trees will need to be dug up. Crews may have to excavate the contaminated soil.

Authorities determined the scene was safe Wednesday morning.

State officials may inspect the grove later on Wednesday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countycar crashspillsteenchemical spillcrash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Driver in stolen car leads police on chase in central Fresno
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into orchard in Tulare Co.
1 killed in Tulare County crash, CHP says
Small plane clips light pole, crashes onto Texas highway: video
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News