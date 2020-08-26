Business

Downtown Visalia restaurants surviving despite new outdoor dining challenges

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Corby's Rock N Roll Heroes' downtown Visalia debut certainly didn't go as planned.

Just days after opening, Governor Gavin Newsom ordered all restaurants in Tulare County to close indoor operations.

Eventually, that order applied to the entire state.

"It was really taking off, starting to gain some steam, and then yup, we got shut down again," Denny Maurice said.

For Corby's, an 80's rock n' roll themed bar and grill, to-go orders just weren't cutting it.

So it was welcome news when Downtown Visalians made roadside dining an option for downtown restaurants late last month.

To date, 19 restaurants are serving customers in the street, protected by concrete barriers.

"We have one restaurant that has emphatically said to us, if he didn't have roadside dining, he would have closed his doors and just waited it out," Downtown Visalians Executive Director Steve Nelsen said.

Nelsen says scorching triple-digit temperatures and abysmal air quality have been a challenge in recent days, but that, surprisingly, it's not stopping people from dining out downtown.

"It's amazing the number of people that have come out even when it was 106," Nelsen said. "People were here, they ate, then they went home."

"Yeah last week was real tough," Maurice said. "I think today's probably a little bit better, but for the most part, people are coming out and supporting downtown and that's good."

For now, Corby's will make it work outside.

But they're eager for the day they can bring customers back inside-for the real experience.

Nelsen says roadside dining will be an option until indoor dining is allowed in Tulare County again.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessvisaliavisaliacoronavirus californiacoronavirusrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Immanuel Schools can stay open for now, court rules
Chilling video shows shots being fired at Fresno police sergeant
CA approved for extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits
Fresno mental health checkup: the impact of COVID, poor air quality
Red Cross in need of volunteers, funds to help wildfire evacuees
Central California coronavirus cases
New bill would help supply California cities with PPE after COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Merced County Sheriff's Office asking for help in finding at-risk 65-year-old woman
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Castle Fire, Shotgun Fire blend together, blaze at 14,750 acres
Moc Fire 40% contained, evacuations lifted for Mariposa County
Father says Jacob Blake, Black man shot by police, is paralyzed
More TOP STORIES News