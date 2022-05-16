Fire near Tulare County RV resort forcing evacuations

EMBED <>More Videos

Fire near Tulare County RV resort forcing evacuations

TUALRE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire has led to evacuations that are happening in Tulare County.

Crews were called to the area of the Eagle Nest RV Resort on the outskirts of Porterville for a report of a fire a mile and a half from the resort.

The fire was near Highway 190 to the development center. The flames have now jumped to the north side of the river.

Officials say at least 25 acres have burned and about 30 homes are threatened. The fire is 10% contained.

Evacuations are underway in the south area of East Porterville, between Springville Avenue and the river and East of Sunset Street.

CHP officers are controlling traffic while fire officials put the fire out.

Stay with Action News for updates on this breaking story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
portervillewildfire
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Crews battling 3-alarm apartment fire in central Fresno
Fresno city council president sues councilmember for defamation
Madera police announce arrest in fatal stabbing of 38-year-old father
Baby formula maker Abbott says agreement reached to reopen plant
Driver arrested after leading deputies on chase through Fresno
Alleged Buffalo shooter's prior threat, hospital stay face scrutiny
Ceremonies held across Central Valley to honor fallen officers
Show More
Hate against Taiwanese led to SoCal church attack: police
Shooter fired 50 rounds in Buffalo supermarket attack: Police
Black bear spotted resting in tree outside Firebaugh home: VIDEO
Man in critical condition after being rescued from Millerton Lake
McDonald's leaving Russia altogether amid Russia-Ukraine war
More TOP STORIES News