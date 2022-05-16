Fire near Tulare County RV resort forcing evacuations

TUALRE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire has led to evacuations that are happening in Tulare County.Crews were called to the area of the Eagle Nest RV Resort on the outskirts of Porterville for a report of a fire a mile and a half from the resort.The fire was near Highway 190 to the development center. The flames have now jumped to the north side of the river.Officials say at least 25 acres have burned and about 30 homes are threatened. The fire is 10% contained.Evacuations are underway in the south area of East Porterville, between Springville Avenue and the river and East of Sunset Street.CHP officers are controlling traffic while fire officials put the fire out.Stay with Action News for updates on this breaking story.