Deputies searching for suspect who robbed Tulare County store at gunpoint

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who robbed a store at gunpoint in Cutler on Thursday.
Investigators say a male between the ages of 15 and 25 went inside a store on Lincoln Road, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded cash.
Officials say he was able to get away with $70.
A surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a red hat and mask and a dark-colored shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-808-0488.
