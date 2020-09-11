Tulare County Sheriff's Office looking for man who stole baby goats

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who was caught on camera stealing baby goats in Dinuba.On Thursday, deputies were called to a property in the area of Road 80 and Road 384 in Dinuba and were told that five baby goats had been stolen.Deputies learned a man who was driving an older white car arrived at the property, loaded the goats into the back seat of his car, and drove off.Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Reyes or the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218. You can also send information anonymously by text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call 1-800-TIPNOW.