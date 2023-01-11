Tornado Warning in Woodlake leaves residents on edge

In Tulare County, a Tornado Warning issued by the National Weather Service had some people afraid, and others excited.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- In Tulare County, a tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service had some people afraid, and others excited.

Krystal Tassey says she remembers a loud warning on her phone, the power in her home shutting off, and her son crying.

"It was like a hail, and then it was thundering really big, and then it just went away," recalled Tassey.

Jeremy May from Visalia is a freelancer for the National Weather Service and says he quickly noticed what was happening in the sky.

He says the video he captured of what appeared to be a funnel cloud was a first for him in the Central Valley.

"I had it right beside me, and I saw a bunch of orange tree leaves wish right up. I never saw a funnel, but I did see the wind pick things up for a second, and it was incredible," said May.

The dangerous storm made its way over Woodlake and moved towards Three Rivers.

Kaleb Lambert lives in Woodlake and says the experience was terrifying.

He took shelter with his girlfriend as quickly as possible and says, he was thinking not only about their safety but also his crops.

"It's just a wait-and-see game, especially with the flood. And to have that go right over your house, it put into perspective just how fast things can change for your life," said Lambert.