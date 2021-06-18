Firefighters battling multiple wildland fires in Tulare County

Antelope Fire
The first fire, named the Antelope Fire, was reported at Avenue 380 and Road 208 northeast of Woodlake, CAL FIRE said.
So far, the flames have burned 11 acres and are 80% contained.
Success Fire
Another fire has scorched 800 acres east of Porterville on Success Valley Road and Reservation Road. Crews currently have it 90% contained.
RELATED: Lightning flashes across sky in parts of Central CA; bolts spark some fires
No structures appeared to be threatened by either wildland fires.
Nettle Fire
CAL FIRE firefighters were also helping the Tule River Indian Reservation fire crews battle the Nettle Fire off Indian Service Road BIA 70 and Bond Creek, which is located east of Porterville. The fire has grown to 600 acres and is just 5% contained.
Mountain Fire
Meanwhile, firefighters with the U.S. Forest Service were also battling fire sparked by dry lightning strikes overnight. The Mountain Fire grew to 105 acres above Cow Mountain Road in the western area of the Pier Fire burn area.
The forest service has sent several crews and a helicopter to combat the flames. Containment grew to 35% overnight.
Camp Fire
U.S. Forest officials say a giant sequoia was emitting smoke in the area where the Castle Fire burned last year. Crews have evaluated the tree and do not consider it to be a threat. Firefighters were monitoring it to put out hot spots.
Officials have released details on the areas in Central California most at risk of fires this year.
Graphic not displaying correctly? Click here to view in a new window.