Tulare County woman out $20k due to phone scam

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare County woman said she was scammed out of $20,000 when she responded to a phone scam.She told the sheriff's office someone called her claiming payment was needed to stop suspicious activity to her social security number.Authorities say the call was a scam, and advise you to respond "no thank you" and hang up the phone. Do not send money or give any personal information.If you become a victim of a phone scam, report it to your local law enforcement agency immediately.