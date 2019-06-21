scam

Tulare County woman out $20k due to phone scam

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare County woman said she was scammed out of $20,000 when she responded to a phone scam.

She told the sheriff's office someone called her claiming payment was needed to stop suspicious activity to her social security number.

Authorities say the call was a scam, and advise you to respond "no thank you" and hang up the phone. Do not send money or give any personal information.

If you become a victim of a phone scam, report it to your local law enforcement agency immediately.
