Woman accused of embezzling over $60,000 from EECU accounts in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley woman will face a federal court judge Friday over a charge of embezzlement.

48-year-old Esther Andrade Olson of Kings County is accused of embezzling over $60,000 from multiple accounts at EECU in Tulare.

FBI Agents say In July and August of last year, Olson made several unauthorized withdrawals from four member accounts, including seven withdrawals totaling $35,000 from one member.

When questioned by credit union officials, Olson resigned from her position.

Court documents indicate that Olson was using some of the funds to promote herself on TikTok.

If convicted, Olson faces 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.