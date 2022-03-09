Woman suspected of killing husband in Tulare found at Fresno hotel

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The woman suspected of murdering her husband in Tulare earlier this week has been arrested.Tuesday afternoon, Tulare County deputies were tipped off that 52-year-old Pennie Ince was seen at the Motel 6 on Blackstone.Detectives went to the hotel, found Ince and took her into custody.On Sunday, deputies found 65-year-old Randal Waine shot and killed at a small neighborhood on Road 130, also known as Allen Road.Deputies say after the shooting, Pennie jumped in an SUV and started driving towards Fresno. The vehicle was found later that night parked outside "The Next Bar."Randal's 2 daughters say their father did not deserve what happened to him and, like many neighbors, they want justice to be served."When we first moved in, he would do a lot of handyman work for us," says David and Connie Rafanan. "He was a nice guy. He did not deserve this. Nobody deserves this. I don't care how upset someone is, you don't go kill a person. You just don't do that."