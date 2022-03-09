homicide

Woman suspected of killing husband in Tulare found at Fresno hotel

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Tulare murder suspect believed to be in Fresno after seen leaving bar

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The woman suspected of murdering her husband in Tulare earlier this week has been arrested.

Tuesday afternoon, Tulare County deputies were tipped off that 52-year-old Pennie Ince was seen at the Motel 6 on Blackstone.

Detectives went to the hotel, found Ince and took her into custody.

On Sunday, deputies found 65-year-old Randal Waine shot and killed at a small neighborhood on Road 130, also known as Allen Road.

Deputies say after the shooting, Pennie jumped in an SUV and started driving towards Fresno. The vehicle was found later that night parked outside "The Next Bar."

Randal's 2 daughters say their father did not deserve what happened to him and, like many neighbors, they want justice to be served.

"When we first moved in, he would do a lot of handyman work for us," says David and Connie Rafanan. "He was a nice guy. He did not deserve this. Nobody deserves this. I don't care how upset someone is, you don't go kill a person. You just don't do that."

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countyfresnomurderhomicide
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Tulare murder suspect believed to be in Fresno after seen leaving bar
Man accused of killing 32-year-old girlfriend in Corcoran
Police announce more arrests in deadly shooting at bowling alley
California mass killing raises troubling questions
TOP STORIES
Man accused of killing 32-year-old girlfriend in Corcoran
Student involved in racist remarks towards Buchanan girl's soccer ID'd
How high gas prices are impacting Central CA's trucking industry
American support for Russian sanctions rising with gas prices
Kids Day 2022
GOP-backed effort to repeal Prop 47 reportedly fails
Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing
Show More
Advocacy groups talk workers' rights in Fresno amid the pandemic
Biden bans Russian oil imports, warns of 'costs' to Americans
Food Truck Takeover seeing big success in Hanford
Local companies look to overcome employment challenges
Fresno Co. supervisors approve putting Measure Z extension on ballot
More TOP STORIES News