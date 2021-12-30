2 women robbed at gunpoint at Tulare Outlet Mall, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for the suspects who robbed two women at gunpoint at the Tulare Outlet Mall.

Tulare Police were called to the north end of the mall near the Galaxy Theatre just before 9 Wednesday morning.

Officers say they spoke with two elderly women who had just been robbed.

One of the victims said she was pistol-whipped as her wallet was stolen and the other was knocked to the ground.

Investigators are now looking for three suspects who were in a white 4-door sedan with Oregon plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare Police Department.
