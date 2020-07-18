Tulare Police investigating officer-involved shooting

A Tulare police officer is receiving treatment for a superficial wound on Friday night after a gun went off during a scuffle with a suspect.
Details are very limited right now but the police department tells us a gun was discharged and a bullet grazed a part of the officer.
It's not clear if that was the officer or suspect's gun that went off or what led up to the incident.
(This story is developing and will be updated).
