Tulare Sheriff deputies searching for man believed to be kidnapped from gas station

Tulare County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man they believe was kidnapped from a gas station this morning in Cutler near Road 128 and Avenue 403.Officials say a man in a white hat was pumping gas in his vehicle when this truck pulled up next to his car.Two men got out and then pushed him in the back seat of his 2007 Nissan Versa.One man drove off in the truck while the other took off in the victim's vehicle while he was in the back seat.Deputies later found the victim's vehicle abandoned near Avenue 392 and Road 128.They are now searching for the black lifted Nissan Titan with black wheels and black tinted windows.If you have any information on the kidnapping you are asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.