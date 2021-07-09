16-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed in Tulare, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

16-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed in Tulare, police say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Tulare.

The Tulare Police Department says it happened around 1:30 am Thursday morning at a home on Gemini St.

Authorities say after interviewing multiple people, it was determined that the gun was shot accidentally.

21-year-old Cesar Enrique Chavez admitted to police that he and the victim were disassembling a gun, not knowing there was a bullet in the chamber.

Chavez told police he was holding the gun at the time it went off. He is the boyfriend of the victim's sister.

Authorities arrested Chavez and booked him into the Tulare County Jail.

The identity of the boy has not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulareaccident
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News