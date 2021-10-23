Tulare COVID survivor gets married after months-long hospitalization

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week marked one year since Delfa Munoz was first diagnosed with COVID-19. She was in the hospital and rehabilitation facilities for seven months before she was well enough to go home.
Action News first told you about Munoz's incredible journey in May.
The day Munoz returned home, her longtime boyfriend proposed.
Delfa and Tony Munoz said they've known each other for more than 25 years and already felt like they were married. On Friday, they made it official.
"I had to learn how to walk again because I was bedridden for five months," said Munoz.
She was able to comfortably walk down the aisle to meet her groom. Both are thankful to be together after a rough year.
"Waking up in the morning and just knowing you're alive and just enjoying life in a different view now since we've been through so much," said Tony Munoz.
This wedding was possible because she survived and because people inspired by her story came together.
The venue space, food, and cake were all donated.
" To me, that's just Tulare. We were all kind of born and raised here and I think that's what our community does. When somebody needs help, you step it up," said Joy Hernandez, a lifelong friend of Munoz.
Munoz nearly died while in the hospital three times, but she kept fighting.
"That girl's an angel," said Hernandez.
Through it all, Munoz said the strength of her family and friends -- and her faith -- helped her beat COVID.
"It was a journey that I went through but I wasn't by myself. God never left my side. He was with me and never left my side either," Munoz said of God and her new husband.
